Holt Woman Charged After Local Police Chase

March 11, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A woman has been charged in connection with a police chase in Livingston County.



22-year-old Brooklyn Alexander of Holt is facing charges of fleeing and eluding following the incident that occurred March 1st at about 10:15pm. Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of the Lansing area on westbound I-96 near Latson Road. When it failed to stop, a pursuit began that continued onto southbound D-19. Alexander reportedly lost control near David Road, ran off the roadway and struck a fence, where she fled on foot but was eventually apprehended. Deputies on scene were assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing on some possible other charges, mainly receiving and concealing stolen property.



Alexander is currently free on bond pending a probable cause conference scheduled on March 23rd.