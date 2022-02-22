Woman Charged In Police Chase To Appear In Court

February 22, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman charged in connection with a police chase in Livingston County is expected to appear in court this week.



23-year-old Brooklyn Alexander of Holt was charged with fleeing and eluding police with a motor vehicle following the incident on March 1st, 2021. She earlier pleaded guilty as charged in Livingston County Circuit Court, in exchange for sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act or HYTA and probation.



Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alexander on westbound I-96 near Latson Road that was reported stolen out of the Lansing area. When it failed to stop, a pursuit began that continued onto southbound D-19. Alexander reportedly lost control near David Road, ran off the roadway and struck a fence, where she fled on foot but was eventually apprehended.



Under the terms of the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, if granted, offenders have an opportunity to keep criminal charges off their permanent criminal record if they meet certain conditions.



A court hearing is scheduled Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty.