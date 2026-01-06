Brighton's Weaver Earns Pro Bowl Honors in Flag Football

January 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A member of Brighton High School's girls flag football team is headed to the Pro Bowl.



Jillian Weaver recently learned she is one of just 32 girls nationwide, picked to compete in the NFL Flag Football Showcase in San Francisco next month.



Detroit Lions Youth Football delivered the news in-person, while running back David Montgomery offered Weaver a special message via video.



"I heard you were an outstanding running back at Brighton, now you're heading to the Pro Bowl games," Montgomery said. "Only 32 girls made it, and you're one of them. That's incredible. Congrats. Go show out."



The Brighton girls' flag football team earned runner-up honors in the first-ever state flag football championship at Ford Field last year.



Weaver said she joined the team for something new and to see if she was any good at it.



"It's just opened up so many leadership opportunities, and opportunities to meet new people that I wouldn't have otherwise. It's really cool to be part of something that a lot of other people haven't."



The team also helped the Lions honor women in football as they joined the the Lions for the national anthem ahead of December's game against the Dallas Cowboys.



Video of the announcement is linked below.