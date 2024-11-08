Brighton's Veterans Day Parade Celebrates Those Who Served

November 8, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Brighton is celebrating veterans tomorrow morning with a parade and ceremony.



The Veterans Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on 4th Street at the St. George’s parking lot. The route will continue east on Main Street then end near Mill Pond.



There will be a ceremony after the parade at the Veterans Memorial near the AMP.



Main Street will be closed from 4th Street to West Street beginning around 10:45 a.m. The road will reopen as the parade moves along it. Drivers should plan to use an alternate route during the parade.



(photo credit: Downtown Brighton, Michigan)