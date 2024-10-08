Brighton's Snowplow Naming Contest Open

October 8, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



What will the 2024 version of “Alice Scooper” be?



Brighton is asking the public to come up with names for the five snowplows that clear the city’s streets.



“Do you have a clever, pun-filled, or just plain hilarious name that’s perfect for our hardworking snowplows?” Brighton’s website said. “Now’s your chance to make your mark!”



Last year’s names were “Darth Blader,” “Taylor Drift,” “Alice Scooper,” “The Big Leplowski” and “Plowzilla.”



Once the submissions have been collected, the top five will be determined by voting. There will be an announcement at a later date for the name voting.



Communities across the state have started to name their plows. A full list of snowplow names can be found at the MDOT website. The MDOT website also allows people to track their local snowplow by name. Names across the state include “Hipplowpotomus,” “Sir Salts-A-Lot” and “Rupert Slushington IV.”



The deadline for submissions is Oct. 21.



We have attached the link to the naming contest.



(photo credit: City of Brighton)