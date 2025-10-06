Brighton's Sisu Knoll Drive to Close Tuesday for Two Weeks

October 6, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton is warning drivers that Sisu Knoll will be completely closed Tuesday for approximately two weeks.



Accoring to the city, the contractor is preparing to completely close Sisu Knoll from Rickett Road to just east of Rita Ann.



The work is anticipated to last for approximately 15 days, so the road is planned to be opened on or around October 23.



This schedule is all weather-dependent.



If the closure is going to last longer than anticipated, we will provide an update.



Please follow the posted detours.



You may contact us at dps@brightoncity.org or (810) 225-8001 for questions or concerns. You can find out more information by visiting the “Project Hub” tab on Brighton's website linked below.