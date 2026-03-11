Brighton's Quench Convenience Store, Gas Station to Rebuild New During I-96/Grand River Construction

March 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



At least one Brighton business will take the opportunity to rebuild new during this summer's work on the I-96/Grand River project.



Brighton City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for a revamped Quench convenience store and gas station, on westbound Grand River before the on-ramp to eastbound I-96.



The site plan consists of removing existing rear diesel pumps and reconstruction of a new 6,063 sq. ft. building to include a larger convenience store and a food service tenant with a drive-thru.



"There's certain franchises the tenant works with, but until there's something approved, it's hard to get anything actually in writing. It is intended to be a restaurant space," said Scott Tousignant of Boss Engineering.



The existing gas pumps and canopies were recently updated and will remain.



Tousignant also noted the addition of sidewalk along the front of the site to connect with the new sidewalk as part of the MDOT project.



"MDOT's improvements are going to be a similar footprint to what's out there. With that acceleration taper that's going into the on-ramp, there's just not enough space. So, the sidewalk will be within private property. An easement will need to be granted from the property owner to the city," he added.



The new Quench convenience store and gas station should be finished by end of the year, or early 2027.