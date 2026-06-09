Brighton’s Mike Mast Receives National Award for Helping Transform Learning

June 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton resident Mike Mast, a member of the Cleary University Board of Trustees and Principal Program Manager for Microsoft, received the 1EdTech Learning Impact Award for his service on the organization’s board, and for championing new, groundbreaking initiatives to help shape the future of learning, according to a release from Cleary.



The school said Mast was recognized for his efforts to advance teaching, learning and institutional effectiveness through the Student Working Group and the CASE Global Ecosystem, in an effort to address urgent needs in the educational ecosystem.



According to 1EdTech, award recipients demonstrate how thoughtfully designed digital ecosystems can expand opportunity, improve outcomes and enable continuous improvements from supporting lifelong educator development and student success to empowering institutions with actional insights, reports Curtiss Barnes, 1EdTech CEO. “These award winners went above and beyond in promoting and contributing to 1EdTech’s work,” Barnes says.



Mast has served on the Board of Directors of 1EdTech for four years and was named to Cleary’s Board of Trustees in January 2025. He has worked at Microsoft for eight years.



Prior to Microsoft, Mast was a vice president at Blackboard, working in platform strategy and product development.