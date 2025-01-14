Brighton's Hot Pink Deicer Continues to Assist Families Facing Breast Cancer

January 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



If you've noticed pink rock salt on your walkway into work or school, it likely came from a Brighton company called Hot Pink Deicer.



Owner Linda Clogg told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison it's a way to give back, by donating a portion of their proceeds to families impacted by breast cancer.



"We really do try to focus on local families," said Clogg. "A lot of the families come to us through oncology social workers and hospital environments, but also, local churches, word-of-mouth, and now social media is taking over."



Since 2010, Clogg says Hot Pink Deicer has given away $726,000 to families facing breast cancer. That includes $350,000 just last year for 66 families across Southeast Michigan.



Anyone looking for assistance, or to volunteer their time can do so at the link provide below.