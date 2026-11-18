Brighton's Holiday Glow and Market Returns Saturday

November 18, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



One of Brighton's longest-running holiday traditions returns this weekend as the annual Holiday Glow and Market takes over downtown Main Street on Saturday, November 21. Presented by Cooper & Binkley Jewelers, the event runs from 1 to 7 p.m. and features holiday entertainment, shopping, family activities and the traditional lighting of downtown Brighton.



What began years ago as a simple tree-lighting ceremony has grown into a full street festival attracting thousands of visitors. This year's celebration will feature holiday-themed vendors, local businesses and organizations, live performances on the Holiday Glow stage, live reindeer, train rides and activities for children. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a special appearance, joining community leaders for the ceremonial lighting of downtown Brighton.



Jennifer Bond, Director of Events and Sponsorship for the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, joined Chuck and Madison on WHMI's Morning Drive Wednesday to discuss preparations for the festival and its continued growth. Mark Binkley of Cooper & Binkley Jewelers also joined the program. The Brighton jewelry business has been a longtime supporter of Holiday Glow and returns as the presenting sponsor of this year's celebration.



Organizers say the festival received enthusiastic feedback following last year's expansion and hope to build on that success with another afternoon of activities and entertainment for the entire family.



Holiday Glow and Market takes place Saturday, November 21, from 1 to 7 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Brighton. Additional event information is available through the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce at brightoncoc.org.