Brighton's H.H. Barnum Named 2025 USA Today Top Workplace

November 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton-based H.H. Barnum, a leading distributor of controls and solutions for factory automation, has once again been recognized as a 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplace, marking the company’s fourth consecutive year receiving this prestigious award.



According to a release, H.H. Barnum’s strong showing in employee satisfaction earned it USA TODAY’s Top Workplace award for mid-sized distribution companies, along with recognition across multiple excellence categories. The company received 11 out of 12 possible Top Workplace badges, including those for Employee Appreciation, Supportive Management, Strong Values, Work-Life Balance, Innovation, and more.



“The responses from our employees show that the family culture we’ve worked hard to build has paid off,” said Ed Koza, CEO of H.H. Barnum. “We’re very proud to be a company that puts our people first. When you take care of your employees, they’ll take care of your business.”



The USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award celebrates organizations that create exceptional, people-first cultures. More than 42,000 companies were invited to participate nationwide, with winners determined through confidential employee surveys conducted by Energage, an independent HR research and technology firm.



The survey measures key themes proven to drive high-performing workplaces, such as leadership, innovation, and employee engagement.



“This year, we had over 90% participation in the survey,” said Jenny Kogler, Director of Recruitment at H.H. Barnum.



“Employees understand that their input is considered and appreciated, and their feedback is imperative to shaping H.H. Barnum into a workplace where people feel supported and engaged.”