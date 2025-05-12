Brighton's Cupcake With a Cop Kicks Off National Police Week

May 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It is National Police Week, with events and rallies scheduled all across the U.S. Closer to home, Scott Greenlee with the non-profit Police Week Michigan, says various activities are planned to show appreciation for the men and women in blue.



"The state Legislature, both the House and Senate, will pass resolutions honoring police and the work they do," Greenlee told WHMI News.



"There will be local resolutions passed at the city and county commission level. Certainly, we've raised some money and in the past we've done billboards thanking officers as they drive around on their normal route."



Brighton Police Department kicked off National Police Week by hosting their annual cupcake with a cop from 11 am until 2 pm at the Target on Challis Road.



Officials said events like this give the public a chance to ask the police questions they may not otherwise be able to, while letting the cops connect with the community they serve.



Michigan State Police and several other departments held the 31st annual Police Memorial outside the state capitol last week, remembering five Michigan officers killed in the line of duty last year.



Greenlee urges Michiganders to thank your local cops if you see them out and about, or maybe pickup their lunch tab at the diner, or buy them a cup of coffee at the gas station.



"Every time you see an officer, take the opportunity to be kind. It doesn't take any money. It takes maybe five or 10 seconds out of your day to walk a few extra steps, extend a hand and say thanks and God bless for all that you're doing."



More information on Police Week Michigan is linked below.