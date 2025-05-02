Brighton's Charity Bicycles Hosts Annual "Cycle de Mayo" Used Bike Sale

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Charity Bicycles in Brighton is hosting its annual “Cycle de Mayo” fundraising event Saturday. It offers a wide selection of gently used adult bikes, teen bikes, and kids’ bikes, “all tuned up and ready to ride.”



Dave and Judy Wolfe launched the non-profit in 2019 to repair old bikes and give them away to anyone who needs reliable transportation.



“Last year alone, we gave away 504 bikes all throughout Livingston, Genesee, Washtenaw County areas,” board member Jeff Rey told WHMI’s Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



As the charity has grown, so has its inventory. Rey says they receive multiple bikes a day from those just cleaning out their garage.



Saturday’s “Cycle de Mayo” used bike sale runs 9am to 3pm at Charity Bicycles, 9903 Weber Street, Brighton, MI 48116 -- behind Brighton Bowl.



