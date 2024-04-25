Brighton's Charity Bicycles Hosting "Cycle de Mayo" Sale

April 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Brighton non-profit is hosting what it calls "Cycle de Mayo" or sale of "pre-loved" bicycles next weekend to help those in need.



"We partner with local charities and churches to help identify recipients. In 2023 alone, we gave away 494 bikes to people who needed transportation to get to work or families that couldn't afford them," says Dave Wolfe, founder of Charity Bicycles'Dave Wolfe.



He told WHMI's Bosh and Madison In The Morning even though we don't see a lot of needy people in our area, they are out there.



"We work with other non-profits to find these needy people," Wolfe added. "When they send us an order for somebody needing a bicycle, we will call the person or visit them, find out exactly what their needs are, and then we'll deliver a bike."



The "Cycle de Mayo" bike sale is Saturday, May 4, from 9 am to 4pm. Learn more at the link below.