Brighton's Buon Gusto Closing Its Doors

August 17, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Brighton has lost another signature restaurant.



On Monday, Buon Gusto owner Fran York announced on Facebook that the Italian eatery at 501 West Grand River would be closing its doors effective immediately. York thanked all of the “wonderful patrons that supported Buon Gusto Bistro” and said it was a “very hard decision to make.”







Although she gave no specific reason, a post from earlier this month noted that they were looking to hire line cooks, pantry cooks, pizza cooks, and dishwashers.



The announcement follows last month's closure of the popular Wooden Spoon restaurant, also in Brighton. The Milford House also closed its doors earlier this month, citing an “inability to find adequate staff.”