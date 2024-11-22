Brighton's Annual Holiday Glow and Christmas Market Saturday

November 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton will light up during Saturday's annual Holiday Glow and Christmas Market.



"This is the launch of the holiday season in downtown Brighton, with beautiful lights and holiday spirit," says Monee Phipps, event director for the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce.



Vendors will line Brighton's Main Street, along with other activities.



"We've got about 90 vendors right now that we're going to have. Lots of things from pottery to pictures with reindeer, a petting farm, and Santa is our main attraction. He's coming to town around 5:50pm," says Phipps.



Brighton's annual Holiday Glow and Christmas Market runs from 1pm until 7pm Saturday.



Photo courtesy of the Chamber's Facebook page.