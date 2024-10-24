Brighton's Annual Gal-O-Ween!
October 24, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Nearly two dozen businesses in downtown Brighton are participating in Thursday's night's annual Gal-O-Ween event.
Organizers on Facebook say, "Grab some friends and head downtown from 5-8 for some Gal-o-ween shopping fun!"
Each store will have their own specials and promos planned. See the QR code for more information
Businesses include:
2 Dandelions Bookshop
A Gathered Collection
Aura Chic Boutique
Brass + Oak
Buff City Soap
Captain's on Main
Coast on Main
Cooper & Binkley Jewelers
Coral Sash
Culture Beer & Cheese
Forest & Fillies
Grace & Whimsy Sustainable Resale
Grand River Brewery
Hush Intimate Apparel
Ivory Vines
London Beauty
Lu and Carl’s
McClements Farm
Natural View Market
Running Lab
Simply Skin
Sunny’s on the Corner
Tribute Salon & Spa
Wallflower Mercantile
Wood ‘N Things
Photo courtesy of MelBdesigns Facebook.