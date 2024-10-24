Brighton's Annual Gal-O-Ween!

October 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Nearly two dozen businesses in downtown Brighton are participating in Thursday's night's annual Gal-O-Ween event.



Organizers on Facebook say, "Grab some friends and head downtown from 5-8 for some Gal-o-ween shopping fun!"



Each store will have their own specials and promos planned. See the QR code for more information



Businesses include:



2 Dandelions Bookshop

A Gathered Collection

Aura Chic Boutique

Brass + Oak

Buff City Soap

Captain's on Main

Coast on Main

Cooper & Binkley Jewelers

Coral Sash

Culture Beer & Cheese

Forest & Fillies

Grace & Whimsy Sustainable Resale

Grand River Brewery

Hush Intimate Apparel

Ivory Vines

London Beauty

Lu and Carl’s

McClements Farm

Natural View Market

Running Lab

Simply Skin

Sunny’s on the Corner

Tribute Salon & Spa

Wallflower Mercantile

Wood ‘N Things



Photo courtesy of MelBdesigns Facebook.