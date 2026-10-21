Brighton's American Legion Post 235 to Host Inaugural Cruisers Car Show Sunday

October 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



American Legion Post 235 in Brighton is hosting its first ever car show Sunday, October 25 at Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill.



Post Commander Roger Deaton says it's part of their continued efforts to boost membership and fund local activities.



"We started working on a program called the American Legion Cruisers, which is going to be opened up to veterans, Auxiliary, and the Sons, so basically the whole family. So, it's classic cars. What that allows us to do is have American Legion car events here," he said.



"We reached out to Blake's and said, hey, we're going to be doing this. Instantly, they called back and said they would love to partner with a veterans organization. They are all about the community. So, right down there in South Lyon."



The entry fee to show a car is $15.



"What it pays for is the placard. And it helps veterans programs. I think we make like $3 or $4 from that, and it will be coming back to the American Legion. We do boys' state and girls' state baseball. We have scholarships, oratorical programs. So, a lot of it stays right here in the community," Deaton said.



The inaugural Apple Orchard Car Show runs from 9 am to 2 pm Sunday at Blake's at 61475 Silver Lake Road in South Lyon.



After the car show, the the public is invited to the American Legion Post 235 on Grand River Avenue, for what they call Football Sunday, with pulled pork sandwiches and barbecue ribs until 8 pm.