Brighton's American Legion Post 235 Serving as Hub for Relief Supplies to West Virginia Flood, Tornado Victims

July 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More than 350 American Legions across Michigan are currently collecting items for victims of last week's tornadoes and flooding down in West Virginia.



Roger Deaton is commander of Post 235 in Brighton, one of six American Legions in Michigan serving as a hub for distribution.



"What we have set up is a direct line to the American Post in Barboursville, West Virginia. That will be a central hub where will deliver goods as far as diapers, hygiene products, first aid kits, water and non-perishable items. This is going to get down to the flood and tornado victims in West Virginia," Deaton told WHMI News.



Items can be dropped off directly at Brighton Post 235 from 12 pm to 7pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, or the American Legions in Howell, Pinckney, Hartland and elsewhere this week.



"Everybody is involved. We just hubbed six posts so that we can have a destination and make transportation costs a little more cost-effective," Deaton added.



Deaton says they're also seeking available trucks, specifically for northern Michigan sites, which will hit the road for West Virginia later this week.



"We have Gladstone up in the UP, and Sanford, which is up by the Midland area. We're going to need truck drivers coming from there," he said.



"We do have a lot of great American Legion volunteers who want to drive trucks, and we're going to reach out to a couple of the companies that are local, to see if they can give us a deal or donate trucks as well."



More information is linked below.