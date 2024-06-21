Brighton's 2nd Annual Yellowstone Country Music Festival Saturday

June 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tickets are still available for Saturday's Yellowstone Country Music Festival at Mt. Brighton, with headliner and Michigan native Tommy Steele.



The second annual event features drinks, along with different food trucks and other festivities.



"We've got Cousins Maine Lobster coming. We've got Smokehouse 52. We've got Dough & Co., which is a dessert one," says Linda Carey, director of signature events at the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce.



"We have a mechanical bull that people can ride. We have a look-alike contest if they want to come and dress up."



Carey says drinks will be much cheaper this year as well.



"Alcohol prices have been brought down, so hopefully people will come and join us and have a great time."



And don't let ongoing construction projects deter you from attending either.



"I have been assured by the Livingston County Road Commission that both entrances will be accessible," says Carey. "There should be signs posted that say Mt. Brighton is open, so people can get in."



Two other Detroit area artists will take the stage as well, Jill Jack and REVIVAL: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band.



Click below for a complete schedule of events and ticket information.



WHMI's Ellen Morgan will be live in the Box That Rocks from 3p until 5p at Mt. Brighton.