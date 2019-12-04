Brighton Wrestling Team Takes Action To Help Person in Need

December 4, 2019

A local wrestling team worked to help a person in need this past Thanksgiving holiday weekend.



20 members of the Brighton High School Boys Varsity Wrestling Team, along with four coaches and volunteers, spent part of the Thanksgiving weekend assisting a person in need in the Brighton area with a household project. Coach Al Freeman and the varsity wrestling team members are said to have took action on short notice to organize the community service project during the busy holiday weekend.



Community member Bob Gardella said while volunteering on the project with the group, he was impressed with the positive action and kindness of the BHS Varsity Wrestling Team members as they completed the project. (JM)