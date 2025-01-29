Nominations Due Friday For Brighton Area Women's History Roll Of Honor

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There are a couple of days left to nominate potential candidates for induction into the 2025 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.



The Roll of Honor recognizes the achievements and contributions of women of the greater Brighton area.



Nominations are being sought of area women who have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time.



Established in 2003 to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women, the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has grown to include 124 women, and 12 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women.



Nominations will be accepted from individuals or from representatives of organizations and groups through this Friday, January 31st.



The 2025 honorees will be celebrated during a recognition ceremony in August and announced during National Women’s History Month at the Joyce A. Powers Memorial Lecture on March 6th.



More information and an application are available in the provided link.