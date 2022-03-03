2022 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll Of Honor Announced

March 3, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Five women are being honored as the 2022 inductees to the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor and recognized for their achievements that enrich the community.



In honor of March as Women’s History Month, the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has announced five women to be recognized for their achievements and contributions to the greater Brighton area.



Sandy Leith Bates, Dolores S. Johnson, Anne King Hudson, Ruth E. Munzel, and Susan G. Rosebrough are being celebrated this month and will be honored at a public ceremony at 2pm on August 13th at the Brighton District Library.



Community nominations are sought each year of qualified candidates that have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time.



Honorees have demonstrated distinctive accomplishments in the candidate’s chosen field of endeavor, professional or otherwise that are of an enduring nature to the social, cultural, economic, or political well-being of the community, state or nation. The honorees are said to have given service or made commitments that have significantly advanced the status of women in society and exhibit qualities of character and personal ideals which serve as a positive influence on youth and as a model for other women.



Established in 2003 to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women, the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has grown to include 108 women, and 8 Athletic Championship Honorees.



More information about this year’s five honorees and their accomplishments are available in the attachment and provided link.



Pictured top left is Hudson and Johnson. Pictured bottom from left to right are Rosebrough, Bates and Munzel.