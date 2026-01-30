Nominations Due For 2026 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll Of Honor

Last call for nominations for the 2026 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.

The deadline for submittals is this Saturday, January 31st.



The Roll of Honor recognizes the achievements and contributions of women of the greater Brighton area.



Nominations are also being sought for Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women who have made an impact on the community but might not yet have a lifetime of accomplishments to be considered for the Roll of Honor.



Nominations are sought of qualified candidates who have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time.



Honorees are said to have demonstrated distinctive accomplishments in the candidate’s chosen field of endeavor, professional or otherwise that are of an enduring nature to the social, cultural, economic, or political well-being of the community, state, or nation. The honorees have further given service or made commitments which have significantly advanced the status of women in society and exhibit qualities of character and personal ideals that serve as a positive influence on youth and as a model for other women.



Established in 2003 to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women, the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has grown to include 128 women, and 12 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women.



The 2026 honorees will be honored during a recognition ceremony in August and announced during National Women’s History Month at the Joyce A. Powers Memorial Lecture on March 18th.



Nomination information is available in the provided link.