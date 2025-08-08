Brighton Area Women's History Roll of Honor Induction Ceremony

August 8, 2025

The induction ceremony for the 2025 class of the Brighton Area Women's History Roll of Honor is this weekend.



Representing the diverse accomplishments of women of the greater Brighton area, the women will be celebrated at a special recognition ceremony to be held this Saturday at 2pm at the Brighton District Library. The public is welcome to attend.



The list of the 2025 nominees is available in the provided link.



Candidates for admission to the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor must have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time.



Honorees have demonstrated distinctive accomplishments in the candidate’s chosen field of endeavor, professional or otherwise that are of an enduring nature to the social, cultural, economic, or political well-being of the community, state, or nation.



The honorees have given service or made commitments which have significantly advanced the status of women in society and exhibit qualities of character and personal ideals which serve as a positive influence on youth and as a model for other women.



Since its establishment in 2003, the Roll of Honor has grown to include 128 women, and 14 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women honorees.