Nominations Sought For 2025 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll Of Honor

January 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Nominations are being sought for the 2025 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.



In recognition of the achievements and contributions by women of the greater Brighton area, nominations are being accepted through January 31st, 2025 of potential candidates for induction into the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.



Nominations are sought of qualified candidates who have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time.



Honorees have demonstrated distinctive accomplishments in the candidate’s chosen field of endeavor, professional or otherwise that are of an enduring nature to the social, cultural, economic, or political well-being of the community, state or nation. These honorees have given service or made commitments which have significantly advanced the status of women in society and exhibit qualities of character and personal ideals which serve as a positive influence on youth and as a model for other women.



Established in 2003 to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women, the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has grown to include 124 women, and 12 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women. Nominations will be accepted from individuals or from representatives of organizations and groups through January 31, 2025.



Nomination forms may be obtained at the following locations:



Brighton District Library at 100 Library Drive, Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Building at 218 East Grand River, or Brighton Area Schools B.E.C.C. Building at the corner of East Main and Church Streets.

An online form is available in the provided link. Nominations must be received by January 31st, 2025, to qualify for induction consideration this year.



The 2025 honorees will be celebrated during a recognition ceremony in August and announced during National Women’s History Month at the Joyce A. Powers Memorial Lecture on March 6th.



Former NASA Chief Scientist for both the Human Exploration & Development of Space Enterprise and the International Space Station, Dr. Kathy Clark is a professional speaker who uses her experience to inspire others to reach for the stars in their careers. The event will be held at Oak Pointe Country Club with the program from 6:30-7:30pm, and audience members are encouraged to help us celebrate the inspiring stories of powerful women.



Any questions concerning the nomination process may be directed to Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor, c/o Brighton District Library, 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116, email at BrightonWomensHistory@gmail.com, or via telephone at 810-227-0656.