Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor Induction Ceremony

August 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor will be inducting their Class of 2023 new members this weekend.



The event will take place this Saturday at 2pm at the Brighton District Library. It is free and open to the public to learn more about the accomplishments of the Class of 2023 honorees, along with the contributions to the community by the other members of the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor. The ceremony is expected to last approximately one hour.



The celebration honors author Colleen Gleason; educator and diversity supporter Thelma Lett; student abilities advocate LuAnn Loy; and community inclusiveness advocate Anne Richardson, long-time community member and business person Jane Jarvis Tomlinson along with recognizing the Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women of female wrestler Sabrina Nauss and racial equality advocate Genevieve Urbain. The honorees were announced in March as part of Women’s History Month.



The Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor was founded in 2003.



The Roll of Honor recognizes women who have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked, or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time. It was established to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women.



Over the past two decades, the Roll of Honor has since grown to include 113 women and 8 Athletic Championship Honorees.



