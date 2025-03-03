Former NASA Chief Scientist To Headline Memorial Lecture Thursday

March 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former NASA scientist will headline a memorial lecture this week.



The Joyce A. Powers Memorial Lecture this Thursday is sponsored by the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor. The 2025 honorees for the Roll of Honor will be announced during the event, in conjunction with National Women’s History Month.



The free event features Dr. Kathryn Clark, former International Space Station Senior Scientist and former NASA Chief Scientist for Human Spaceflight, who will be discussing "NASA: Title IX in Science and Engineering."



Clark will share inspiring stories and examples of how Title IX has impacted Science and Engineering at NASA and beyond. The event is said to be a great opportunity for students of all ages to learn about planning missions to Mars, living on the International Space Station, and skills are needed to succeed at NASA.



The event is free and open to the community. No registration is required.



Advisory Council Chair Beth Walker told WHMI Clark is a very dynamic speaker who will have everyone on the edge of their seats and they would love to see a great crowd to welcome her. Walker said she’s a professional speaker who knows how to convey her excitement and stories about helping people “reach for the stars” in their careers.



The lecture is in honor of Joyce A. Powers, a 25-year teacher and media specialist who also served on the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education. She passed away in 2022 and co-founded the Roll of Honor in 2003 to recognize the amazing accomplishments of area women. Walker says they started the lecture to honor her and the ideas she promoted as a lover of education, art, athletes, and the empowerment of women.



Thursday’s event starts at 6:30pm at Oak Pointe Country Club, located at 4500 Club Drive in Genoa Township.



More information is available in the attachment and link.