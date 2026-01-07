Nominations Sought For 2026 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor

Nominations are being sought for the 2026 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.



In recognition of the achievements and contributions by women of the greater Brighton area, nominations are being accepted through January 31st of potential candidates for induction into the Roll of Honor.



Nominations are also being sought for Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women who have made an impact on the community but do not have a lifetime of accomplishments to be considered for the Roll of Honor.



Nominations are sought of qualified candidates that have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time. Honorees have demonstrated distinctive accomplishments in the candidate’s chosen field of endeavor, professional or otherwise that are of an enduring nature to the social, cultural, economic, or political well-being of the community, state or nation. "These honorees have given service or made commitments which have significantly advanced the status of women in society and exhibit qualities of character and personal ideals which serve as a positive influence on youth and as a model for other women".



Established in 2003 to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women, the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has grown to include 128 women, and 12 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women.



Nominations will be accepted from individuals or from representatives of organizations and groups through January 31st.



Nomination forms are available now at the following locations:



- Brighton District Library at 100 Library Drive

- Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Building at 218 East Grand River

- Brighton Area Schools B.E.C.C. Building - Corner of East Main & Church Streets



An online form is available at http://Brightonlibrary.info/roll_of_honor. That link is provided. A blank nomination form is also attached.



Nominations must be received by January 31st to qualify for induction consideration this year.



The 2026 honorees will be honored during a recognition ceremony in August and announced during National Women’s History Month at the Joyce A. Powers Memorial Lecture on March 18th.



Celebrating the inspiring stories of establishing and growing the regional Wild Swan Theater aimed for all ages, Founders and Directors Hilary Cohen and Sandy Ryder will describe experiences gained over their 43-year existence from 1980-2023. The event will be held at Oak Pointe Country Club with the program from 7:00-8:30pm.



Any questions concerning the nomination process may be directed to Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor, c/o Brighton District Library, 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116, email at BrightonWomensHistory@gmail.com or via telephone at 810-227-0656.