Brighton Woman Honored For Hard Work Ethic

October 4, 2019

A Livingston County woman was recently honored by Ford Motor Company as one of the five hardest working members of the American workforce.



Brighton resident Laurie Moses is a sales consultant at Suburban Ford of Waterford and has been described by Suburban Collection President and COO David Fischer Jr. as someone who works harder and faster than anyone he knows. In addition to her work and family life, Laurie has participated in the Susan G. Komen three-Day, 60-mile walk for the past nine years in honor of her mother, a breast cancer survivor.



As part of Ford’s salute to the hardest working men and women in America, a $1,000 donation was made in Laurie’s name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. (JK)