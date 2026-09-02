Brighton Woman Awaits Decision on Parole Appeal for Rapist Floyd Jarvi

September 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Brighton woman continues to wait for a Livingston County judge to rule on the Michigan attorney general's parole appeal of the man who raped her more than 30 years ago.



Wendy Jo Morrison is fighting to keep Floyd Jarvi behind bars, arguing he has shown no remorse for kidnapping and violating her back in 1993.



"He was given a question by the Parole Board if you had to let her go, or would you have released her that night? If you had to go back, what would you have done? He said I maybe would have killed her. That was in his last parole interview, right before he was supposed to be freed," she told WHMI News.



Morrison says new evidence presented during a recent hearing before Judge Susan Longsworth should be enough to keep her attacker in prison.



"The Parole Board, we're arguing, is showing abuse of discretion because they don't have all the facts to make the decision. He also admitted on the record at the last appeal less than four years ago, that he raped three additional women, and that has never been criminally investigated," she said.



"With the new information that was presented, I felt (Judge Longsworth) was being partial in hearing both sides. Very professional in listening and she was very intent. At the end, she just said she's going to issue a written response, and she didn't give a whole lot of clues."



Jarvi has served more than half of his 60-year sentence, and defense attorneys argue he is a model prisoner by all accounts.



Morrison says they'll continue to appeal his parole if it is granted.