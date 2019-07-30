Brighton Wine Art Music - WAM Festival This Weekend

July 30, 2019

Organizers say a popular art and music festival in downtown Brighton is back this weekend with new features and some other changes to help keep it fresh.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 35th annual art show, which was formerly known as the Brighton Fine Art & Acoustic Music Festival. The event has a new format and a new name - The Brighton Wine Art Music or WAM Festival. Chamber Director of Events Sophia Freni told WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning the art festival has been going on a long time and they felt now was a good time to change it up. She says there’s a new layout that will feature three different sections – a new vintage market, a fine art section and a “straight from the studio section” that will house all of the crafters. In addition to the art, food and an eclectic mix of live music, Freni says there will be different art venues for kids to create art and take it home – adding all of their sponsors will be doing something unique and art-related in their different booths. Various musicians will also be performing throughout the weekend.



The festival runs from 5 to 8pm Friday, and music goes till 9pm. The event continues on Saturday from 10am to 8pm and then on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. No shuttle services are being offered during the event but a parking map can be found online. For a complete schedule and more information, visit the Greater Brighton Chamber of Commerce website. That link is provided. (JM)