Brighton Welcomes Summer Concert Series “Live at Millpond Park”

April 30, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Music lovers are looking forward to a free summer concert series coming to Brighton in June.



“Live at Millpond Park” is bringing a summer lineup of talented artists with the help of 2 Stones Events.



The outdoor concert series will kick off with Sponge on Thursday, June 18 from 7-9pm. At each concert, donations will be accepted in support of the Believe in Brighton’s Millpond Fireworks.



Hosted by Brighton Downtown Development Authority in partnership with Pulte Homes, these free community concerts are said to be the soundtrack of your summer.



A link to the full “Live at Millpond Park” concert schedule is posted below.