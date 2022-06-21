City Of Brighton Releases Water Quality Report

June 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton has completed the 2021 Water Quality Report.



The report includes what is described as detailed and valuable water quality information for all City of Brighton utility customers - including water service provided to areas of Brighton, Genoa & Hamburg Townships.



Officials with the City of Brighton said they’re pleased to report water quality standards have complied with all Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) standards and requirements for the 2021 calendar year.



For those interested, a link to the report is provided. It’s updated annually.



Printed versions of the report are also available at Brighton City Hall and the Department of Public Services.