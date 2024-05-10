N. Side Washington St. Parking Ban Approved in Brighton

May 10, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton City Council has unanimously approved a permanent parking ban in a four-block area on the north side of Washington St. from Hyne to 4th Street. The action came at council’s regular meeting Tuesday night.



City Police Chief Brent Pirochta says parking on the north side of Washington has been a particular problem during civic events because - with cars parked on both sides of the street - it makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through.



It’s also become more problematic with the opening of Main St. following work connected with the Streetscape project. That, coupled with the closure of parking lots, has reduced on-street parking on the south side of Main.



In past years, the city has installed temporary no parking signs on the north side of Washington during civic events. However, Chief Pirochta says, “Given the increased business in the downtown area and overflow of parking into residential areas, it’s imperative to address this parking issue promptly and permanently.”



Brighton Area Fire Dept. Chief Michael O’Brian says he fully supports the implementation of a traffic control order placing “no parking this side of street” signs, along with the painting of yellow curb markings.