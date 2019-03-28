Artists Sought For Brighton (WAM) Wine Art Music Festival

March 28, 2019

A popular festival in downtown Brighton is undergoing some changes.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 35th Annual Art Show, with a new name and new format. Formerly known as Brighton Fine Art & Acoustic Music Festival, it will now be known as the Brighton Main Street Wine Art Music Festival aka Brighton WAM. The festival will take place August 2nd, 3rd and 4th along Main Street. Organizers say attendees will enjoy all the same great amenities – just with a new flair to keep the event fresh. They note over 30,000 art enthusiasts visit the festival each year to support the arts in the community, savor local restaurant fare and listen to an eclectic mix of live acoustic music. Organizers noted the music is meant as a backdrop to the art as the stars of the show will always be the artists. Over 100 artists will be on hand to share their love of art in one-of-a-kind, unique pieces.



The application and jury fee deadline is April 1st. An application and more information can be found through the link. (JM)