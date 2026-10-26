Brighton Voters Deciding "Zero Tax Increase," Scaled-Down School Bond Proposal

October 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Area Schools is asking voters to consider a $90.275 million bond proposal on the November 3, 2026, ballot to address safety and security needs, maintain aging facilities, and improve learning spaces across the district.



The proposed projects include districtwide safety systems, secure school entrances, traffic improvements, classroom renovations, updated science and music learning spaces, elementary gymnasiums, and repairs to aging roofs and cooling equipment. The proposal also includes improvements to the Brighton Performing Arts Center, a facility that serves students and the broader community.



“Brighton’s schools have helped generations of students build careers and contribute to their communities,” said Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Matt Outlaw.



“This proposal addresses practical needs across our schools, including safer entrances, reliable building systems and classrooms that support how students learn today. We encourage residents to review the projects and welcome their questions.”



What Would the No Tax Rate Increase Bond Fund?



● Safety and security: Districtwide lockout systems, secure entrances at Hornung and Spencer, traffic improvements at elementary campuses and Maltby and enclosed porches at Hornung so children can reach classrooms through protected interior routes.



● Classrooms and student support: Renovated special education classrooms and a relocated music room at Hawkins, plus updates to roughly a dozen remaining classrooms at Maltby.



● Elementary classrooms: Separate gyms at Hilton, Hornung and Spencer would resolve conflicts between lunch and physical education. These changes would also allow existing spaces to be reconfigured for instruction and student support. The proposal would add at least two classroom learning spaces in each of the district’s four elementary schools.



● Science and music instruction: Updated science classrooms at Scranton and Brighton High School, additional orchestra space at Scranton and improved band and orchestra spaces at the high school.



● Infrastructure: Replacement of Maltby’s roof, which is more than 30 years old, along with aging roofing and cooling equipment at Brighton High School, boilers, technology, and other infrastructure needs.



● Performing arts center: Replacement seating, acoustic-system improvements and dressing-room ventilation to maintain a facility serving students and the broader community.



More information is linked below.