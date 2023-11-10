Brighton Veterans Day Parade Kicks Off Saturday at 11 a.m.

November 10, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Guests of all ages are welcome to attend the annual Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, November 11th in downtown Brighton.



The parade steps off at 11:00 a.m. from the St. George Lutheran Church parking lot, located at the corner of Main Street and 4th Street.



The route continues east on Main Street, past the Mill Pond, and then to the nearby Mill Pond Amphitheatre and Brighton Veterans Memorial.



Following the parade, a ceremony will be held at the AMP with several guests speakers in attendance. A wreath laying is also planned at the Memorial.



Everyone is invited to attend in honor of the brave men and women who served our country.



A link with more information on the parade can be found at the provided link.