Veteran's Day Parade This Saturday In Downtown Brighton

November 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big Veteran’s Day parade is set this weekend in downtown Brighton.



Veteran’s Day is actually next Tuesday, November 11th but the parade is this Saturday. It’s hosted by Brighton VFW Post 4357, which operates out of the American Spirit Center at 10590 E. Grand River in Brighton.



Post Commander Steve Conaway told WHMI the parade steps off at 11am from St. George's parking lot and travels east on Main Street to the Mill Pond. There will be a ceremony after at the AMP.



Conaway noted it kicks off at 11am because the Armistice of World War I went into effect at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Therefore, he said the tradition is always to start at the 11th hour.



Those taking part in the parade should stage around 10:30am in the St. George parking lot to be ready for the 11am start.



Attendees should line up along Main Street from St. George’s to the Mill Pond area.

Conaway said they’ve tried to create more public awareness that the parade is this weekend, since there has been some confusion since Veteran’s Day is the 11th.



He said their working to spread the word the parade is Saturday, have a banner downtown, and are hoping to get a good crowd to come out and honor local veterans.



The parade and ceremony take place rain or shine.



Then after the parade and ceremony, the public is invited to head over to the American Spirit Center for a special dedication event. Conaway says they renovated the canteen at the Center and have a new Veterans Wall. He said they had a walkway and pavers that deteriorated over the years so they out up a new wall. Conaway said the wall has around 310 engraved plaque - with room for another 200 or so - and they’ll be doing a dedication ceremony of the new wall on Saturday after the parade and ceremony.