Brighton Varsity Poms Back-to-Back National Champs

February 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton High School's Varsity Pom team is back-to-back national champions.



Coach Kendall Gessler tells WHMI News, "the Large Varsity Team performance, which includes Pom, jazz, hip hop, and kick, earned an incredible score of 91.66, surpassing last year’s 88.66 and setting a new school record for the highest score to date."



Additionally, for the first time ever, Gessler said the team was invited to compete in the prestigious Open Battle Cup, where the top three teams in each category showcase their routines based on entertainment value.



And she said the team also competed in Large Varsity Pom, finishing 4th with a score of 89.98, "yet another record-breaking achievement."



Picture courtesy of Kendall Gessler's Facebook.