Brighton Urgent Care To Offer Antibody Testing For $25

April 23, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An urgent care location in Livingston County will be among those offering coronavirus antibody testing starting Friday.



Michigan Urgent Care Center and Occupational Health Centers will begin walk-in testing at their nine Metro Detroit locations, including at 2300 Genoa Business Park Drive, Suite 120, in Genoa Township. The antibody test will allow people to see if they have been infected by the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The test will cost $25 and will not require a doctor’s order. However, priority will be given to first responders, medical personnel and people who need to return to work.



Company owner, Dr. Mohammed Ariswala, told WXYZ that the test, from an American company called Alfa Scientific Designs, requires a quick finger-prick and within minutes will determine if you never had the virus, have an active infection, have the virus but are near the end and developing immunity or had the virus with no serious or known symptoms and have immunity.