Brighton Twp Board of Trustees Approve Zoning Request Along Woodland Lake

February 26, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Township Board of Trustees have approved a zoning request along Woodland Lake. The motion passed 5-2 during Monday's meeting, with Patrick Michel and Rose Drouillard both voting no due to legal, safety, and environmental concerns about a proposed condo development called The Cove at Woodland Lake.



Experts say Woodland Lake suffers from poor water quality, according to the Organization of Woodland Lake, and that residents are concerned the loss of woodland area and possible contaminants from the development could lead to further pollution.



Monitoring the water since 1994, OWL is a volunteer and resident-led organization publicly opposing the condo development. Concerns also include ordinance compliance, emergency access, the long-term public interest of the Township’s Master Plan, and the Township’s statutory obligations under Michigan law.



Meanwhile, the project has been reduced from 40 units to 39 with the number of docks also dropping from 10 to 8.



OWL's key issues are listed below.



- Whether the parallel R-2 plan complies with Township ordinances.

- Whether the proposed bonus density is supported by the property’s physical constraints.

- Environmental impact on a designated natural features area.

- Emergency vehicle access concerns noted during prior review.

- The role of the Township Board in protecting public health, safety, natural resources, and property values.