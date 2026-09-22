Brighton Twp Adopts Moratorium on New Data Center Applications

September 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Township joins a growing number of municipalities that have adopted data center moratoriums amid the ongoing debate about how much energy and water the facilities could use.



Township Manager Brian Vick tells WHMI News the move was more of a "housekeeping item," insisting there is no such project being proposed there.



"Our current ordinance doesn't specifically mention data centers, and as such, while we may have felt we could have handled an application if it came through, we wanted to take a moratorium to the board and request a six-month time period to review our ordinance," Vick said.



Vick says it came out of conversations with the Michigan Townships Association, which recommended members review their ordinances based on experiences in other jurisdictions.



"This isn't something that Brighton Township is expecting, but it is important to make sure we have the document in place should an application come forward."



The moratorium will allow the Brighton Township board time to study and possibly implement revisions, if needed.