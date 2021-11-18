Brighton Township To Host Yard Waste Drop-Off Event

November 18, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As the clean-up season comes to a close, Brighton Township residents have an opportunity to get rid of yard waste at a special event this weekend.



A Yard Waste Drop-off Event is scheduled for this Saturday from 9am to 11am at the St. Mary Magdalen parking lot, located at 2201 South Old US-23. Proof of Brighton Township residency, such as a driver’s license, is required.



Residents can drop off yard waste in brown paper yard waste bags. It can also be loose in a container that’s capable of being dumped into a yard waste truck but no plastic bags will be allowed.



Some items that will not be accepted include dirt, rocks, stones, gravel, sawdust, branches over 6-inches in diameter, treated or painted lumber, landscape timbers, construction lumber, tree stumps or trash.



For more information, contact the Brighton Township Clerk’s office. Details are available in the attached press release.