Brighton Township To Build First Community Park

January 20, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Township is embarking on building its first community park.



The new Weber Street Park will be built on township property located on the southwest corner of the 1-96 / Old US-23 intersection, adjacent to the Country Club Annex neighborhood.



The project is the culmination of two years of planning which began with the update of the township's master plan. That process included an online survey in which approximately 1,500 household surveys were returned, three focus group meetings regarding parks and recreation, and three community-wide open houses in addition to the normal public hearing process on the master plan.



Feedback received from residents indicated their two greatest interests involved outdoor recreation: development of parks and creation of sidewalk/bike paths. The Township Board and Planning Commission have held three joint public meetings so far regarding Weber Street Park.



The public feedback has since resulted in a concept rendering. Some features include a dog-friendly gated area, themed playscape, natural exploration area, two shelters, a basketball half-court, shade trees, an outhouse, and a bike rack and repair station.



Any comments or concerns regarding the park development should be submitted no later than February 10th. More information is included in the attached press release.