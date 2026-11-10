Brighton Township Seeks Applicants For Treasurer Appointment

November 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Township is putting out the call for a new treasurer.



The Charter Township of Brighton is accepting applications from qualified individuals interested in serving as Treasurer for the remainder of the current term, running from January 2027 through November 2028.



The vacancy provides an opportunity for an eligible Township resident to serve the community in the elected office of Township Treasurer.



To be considered for appointment, applicants must be a qualified elector of the Charter Township of Brighton and registered to vote.



A qualified elector must be at least 18 years of age, a United States citizen, and have resided in the Township for at least 30 days. Property ownership is not required.



As for the application p, interested candidates must submit a resume and letter of interest by email to Township Manager Brian P. Vick at manager@brightontwp.com. Include “Treasurer Application” in the subject line of the email.



Key dates in the appointment process include:



• Application Deadline: Friday, November 13, 2026, by 12:00 noon.

• Anticipated Interview Period: November 30 through December 10, 2026.

• Appointment Deadline: No later than December 21, 2026.



Following the interview process, the Board of Trustees will make the appointment to fill the remainder of the term.



Individuals interested in serving their community and meeting the eligibility requirements are encouraged to submit their application materials by the deadline.



Manager Vick is the application contact –

Email: manager@brightontwp.com

Phone: 810.229.0550