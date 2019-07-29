Maxfield Road To Experience Long Delays This Week

July 29, 2019

Long delays are expected as a road project gets underway in Brighton Township this week.



The Livingston County Road Commission is advising that Maxfield Road, between Hyne Road and Commerce Road will have work done on it beginning this Tuesday. Crews will be performing drainage work in preparation for a new limestone surface. The work will be done under flagger control on both Tuesday and Wednesday, between 7am and 4pm.



Maxfield Road will be open to through traffic, however long delays are expected. The Road Commission is encouraging motorists to find an alternate route. (MK)