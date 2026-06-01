Brighton Township Hosting Red Cross Blood Drive Wednesday

June 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Township is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive this week.



The drive will be held at Brighton Township Hall, located at 4363 Buno Road, this Wednesday June 3rd from 11am to 4:45pm.



Donors can save up to three lives with each pint of blood given.



Organizers say “The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime”.

All donors will receive a $15 e-gift card and automatic entry for the chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards.



Appointments can be made by visiting the provided link or by calling 800-733-2767.



An event flyer is attached.