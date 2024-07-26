Private Donations Make Brighton Township Park Possible

July 26, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A new park that opened last month in Brighton Township was made possible, in part, via generous donations from local residents.



Brighton residents John and Jennifer Conely donated four parcels of land on Old US-23 that, in large part, resulted in Veterans Park, which was dedicated on June 17th. The park is dedicated to American veterans from all services, which the Conelys said was the only stipulation in the donation. In addition, the statue of a service dog depicted in the War Dog Memorial was donated by Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley and her husband, Bruce, a Viet Nam War veteran.



The project came about because the township owned several parcels of land off Old US-23 and wanted to use the land for a township park. The problem was that they were disconnected, and the Conelys owned four parcels that would join them, like the missing pieces of puzzle. John Conely heard about the need for the additional land to join the parcels into one large property of sufficient size for a park. He said he would, in his words, "like to be involved because my family settled in Brighton Township in the 1830s.” As a result of a combination of federal funds and private contributions, township residents now have a new park on Old 23, just past Weber Street. The entrance is located next to the county EMS station.



The park includes a War Dog Memorial, a dog run and an inclusive playground accessible to children of all abilities. It also includes an Armed Forces Tribute Area, picnic shelters and a half-court for basketball. The service dog honored in the War Dog Memorial sculpture is a likeness of Dawn, the name of Hundley’s service dog in the Viet Nam conflict.



State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township recently drafted a letter to the Conelys acknowledging their contribution. The 49th District Republican thanked them for their, quote, “generous donation of land that has made construction of Brighton’s new Veterans Park a reality.”