Brighton Township Officials Review Study, Set Focus Groups For Master Plan

June 12, 2019

Brighton Township officials met to discuss a resident survey and confirm focus groups as they prepare a review of the master plan.



The master plan is the document municipalities use to guide their future growth and development, which must, by law, be reviewed every 5 years. With Brighton Township’s time come, a steering committee met Wednesday night comprised of members of both the Board of Trustees and Planning Commission. First up was a review of a township-wide survey, with community highlights. Brighton Township Planner Kelly Mathews shared some of the insight gained from it. 70% of respondents said they chose Brighton Township for its rural setting, and 50% consider that rural character to be its greatest asset. There was a large interest in preserving historic properties along with a desire for more walking and bike trails and paths. A consultant helping the township with the survey and master plan process was impressed by the number of responses received. Over 1,400 residents from 22% of the township’s households weighed in.



The steering committee spent the remainder of meeting confirming focus groups that will help in the next step of the master plan process. Residents and stakeholders from 5 different groups – housing, business, institution, pathways & parks, and conservation & heritage will meet up to 3 times in the coming months to discuss what is important to them within their category for consideration into the plan. In each group will be a liaison and back- up from the board or planning commission.



The steering committee will meet next on August 21st. They plan on holding a township-wide public hearing on the master plan in early September, once vacations are over and kids are back in school. (MK)